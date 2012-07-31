There's No Way Apple Can Blame 'rumours' For Weak iPhone Sales This Quarter

Photo: Flickr/lemagit

When Apple whiffed on iPhone sales last quarter, management said consumers were holding off on buying an iPhone because they heard that a new iPhone was coming soon.”Our weekly iPhone sales continue to be impacted by rumours and speculation regarding new products,” said CFO Peter Oppenheimer on the earnings call. (The word “rumour” popped up about half a dozen times on the earnings call.)



Well, this quarter when Apple reports relatively miserable iPhone sales, it can’t blame “rumours” and “speculation.”

Why? Because it looks like Apple has been spreading the “rumour” that Apple is going to announce a new iPhone in September.

After Rene Ritchie at iMore broke the story that Apple was going to announce the new iPhone on September 12, and likely release it nine days later, everyone else reported the same thing. All Things D, Bloomberg, and Reuters all had a “source familiar with the situation.” Not to knock on those reporters, but that source sure seems like an approved, coordinated leak from Apple.

When Apple is approving and coordinating the leak, it’s going to be very hard for the company to blame (with a serious face) “rumours and speculation” for low iPhone sales.

Luckily for Apple, it will have a different story to tell on the earnings call. It will just brag about the strong early sales of the new iPhone.

