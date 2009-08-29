There's No Such Thing As Meritocracy And It's A Good Thing Too

It’s probably true that the correlation between higher income on higher test scores shows that we don’t live in a completely meritocratic society. But that’s a good thing.



One of the primary motivators of human action is the desire to be successful and pass on gains to our children. So anything that attacks this–either subsidies to give poorer kids a leg up or taxes to bring the wealtheir kids down a notch–is likely to undermine the drive to work, earn, and save.

The New York Times Economix started a debate about meritocracy and inheritance by publishing the graph below which shows a strong correlation between income and SAT scores. Harvard economist Greg Mankiw described this as “the least surprising correlation of all time.”

This graph is a good example of omitted variable bias, a statistical issue discussed in Chapter 2 of my favourite textbook. The key omitted variable here is parents’ IQ. Smart parents make more money and pass those good genes on to their offspring.

Suppose we were to graph average SAT scores by the number of bathrooms a student has in his or her family home. That curve would also likely slope upward. (After all, people with more money buy larger homes with more bathrooms.) But it would be a mistake to conclude that installing an extra toilet raises yours kids’ SAT scores.

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman issued a rejoinder this morning, pointing out that rich kids with low test scores are more likely to finish college than poor kids with high test scores. “It’s comforting to think that we live in a meritocracy,” he writes. “But we don’t.”

What both economists are missing is the notion that a meritocracy isn’t actually all that desirable. And it would be highly inefficient.

In order to establish anything like an equality of opportunity, we’d have to deny everyone the advantage of having well-off parents. In a world of unlimited resources and really good educational professionals, this could be done by making sure every kid gets all the educational and cultural advantages that are associated with wealth. In the real world, however, that’s not possible. Here are several limiting factors.

We don’t really know what it is that wealthy parents impart on their kids that makes them do better. It’s clearly not just having bigger bank accounts.

We don’t know how to change the way poorer parents raise their children.

We’re not willing to accept the cultural implications of changing the way parents raise their children.

We don’t have the resources to raise every kid’s upbringing to the level of the wealthiest 5%.

That sounds terribly pessimistic. And a lot of economics types probably conclude that it means we’re operating a lower than desirable level of societal efficiency because some would be smart kids from poorer backgrounds wind up not realising their potential. But it really isn’t all that bad.

What the pro-meritocracy ideology overlooks is something every parent knows: one of the key motivating factors to “realise your potential” is to give your kids an advantage. You want their lives to be slightly easier than your own, if possible. You accumulate wealth to pass on to the youngsters. In a world where this were not possible, either because confiscatory taxes eliminated the wealth effect or subsidies accomplished the same thing, the desire to work hard, earn more and save would be highly diminished. Meritocracy would actually diminish our wealth.

The error is very close to the one that led Keynes to claim that “in the long run, we’re all dead.” It’s a failure to see the world through the lens of the family.

So, no, we don’t live in a meritocracy. And it’s a good thing, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.