No Recession For Nude Photos Of Madonna

When Christie’s listed Lee Friedlander’s 1979 nude portait of Madonna, the art auction house estimated the image would go for $10,000 to $15,000.
It just sold for $37,500, 250% better than expected.
Check out the photo though, and you’ll see Christie’s wasn’t the only one being bearish.
Warning: This image is completely and entirely not safe for work!
