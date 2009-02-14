No Recession For Nude Photos Of Madonna

When Christie’s listed Lee Friedlander’s 1979 nude portait of Madonna, the art auction house estimated the image would go for $10,000 to $15,000.



It just sold for $37,500, 250% better than expected.

Check out the photo though, and you’ll see Christie’s wasn’t the only one being bearish.

Warning: This image is completely and entirely not safe for work!

