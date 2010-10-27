Obama Now Has No Choice Except To Announce A Major Homeowner Bailout After The Election

Photo: White House flickr
rumours of some major homeowner bailout have percolated for a while, but the government denies anything is afoot.However we think something will definitely happen after the election.
Let’s just quickly run through the points:
- Obama can’t have a weak economy with high unemployment going into the next election.
- Obama has to stimulate, because on its own the private sector is still in deleveraging mode and won’t recover as fast as he needs it.
- But politics means that no traditional “stimulus” is possible.
- This morning’s Case-Shiller numbers show that housing represents a potentially huge drag on the economy still.
- What’s good about housing is that the administration has several tools to fix the issue without Congressional approval. Fannie and Freddie — with a blank check from Treasury — can basically do whatever they want. This is the one area where Obama can do an end-run around Congress.
- The foreclosure-gate situation makes for a really good pretense to intervene.
All the conditions are in place.
Click here for 15 signs that housing will collapse without intervention >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.