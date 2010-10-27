Obama Now Has No Choice Except To Announce A Major Homeowner Bailout After The Election

Photo: White House flickr

rumours of some major homeowner bailout have percolated for a while, but the government denies anything is afoot.However we think something will definitely happen after the election.



Let’s just quickly run through the points:

Obama can’t have a weak economy with high unemployment going into the next election.

Obama has to stimulate, because on its own the private sector is still in deleveraging mode and won’t recover as fast as he needs it.

But politics means that no traditional “stimulus” is possible.

This morning’s Case-Shiller numbers show that housing represents a potentially huge drag on the economy still.

What’s good about housing is that the administration has several tools to fix the issue without Congressional approval. Fannie and Freddie — with a blank check from Treasury — can basically do whatever they want. This is the one area where Obama can do an end-run around Congress.

The foreclosure-gate situation makes for a really good pretense to intervene.

All the conditions are in place.

