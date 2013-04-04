There's New Evidence That Apple Is About To Announce A New iPad

There’s new evidence Apple is going to release its next iPad sooner than later.



Philip Elmer DeWitt at Fortune notes that Best Buy, Walmart, and MacMall have cut the price of current iPad models by 30 per cent.

Elmer DeWitt says this suggests Apple is prepping a new iPad for release. Apple allows discounts when it’s trying to clear out inventory to make room for the new product.

Yesterday, we wrote about the scuttlebutt from multiple Apple bloggers that Apple was aiming for an April release for a new big iPad.

The big iPad is supposed to be physically redesigned to look like the iPad Mini. It will have a thinner overall size, as well as thinner bezels on the edges.

At the same time, the iPad Mini could also get a little bump on its internals, making it run faster.

