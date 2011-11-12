The Hot New Commodity In Tech: People With Digital Sales Experience

Photo: AP Photo/Jason Redmond

Are digital sales people the new engineers?Everyone knows that hiring talented developers costs a huge amount of money, but Jason Del Rey at AdAge argues finding a good digital sales staff is increasingly difficult.



And it is not just high-level, experienced staffers either.

Del Rey reports that people with three years of experience are being offered up to $250,000.

One issue is that big sites including Twitter, Facebook, and Google are ramping up their ad sales efforts while Yahoo and other massive media properties are looking as well. That leads to high demand and low supply, and we all know what happens in that scenario.

Another issue is attitude.

“There’s a generation of young digital sellers who just don’t understand what it really takes to sell,” Evan Gotlib, senior VP-advertising sales and creative services at Blip.tv, says. “Selling is hard, getting your arse kicked eight of 10 times. You have to hire people who understand when someone says, ‘No,’ that that’s just when the job starts. A lot of this new crop of sellers doesn’t really understand that.”

But if you have what it takes, you are looking at a big pay day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.