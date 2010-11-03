There's More Than Just QE: Today Is A Huge Day For Economic News

Just a preview – today will be busy …

7:00 AM: The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) will release the mortgage purchase applications index.

8:15 AM: The ADP Employment Report for October. This report is for private payrolls only (no government). The consensus is for +20,000 payroll jobs in October – still weak, but an improvement over the 39,000 jobs reported lost in September.

All day: Light vehicle sales for October. Light vehicle sales are expected to increase in October to around 12.0 million (Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate), from 11.76 million in September. If correct, this will be highest sales rate in 2 years (excluding Cash-for-clunkers in August 2009).

10:00 AM: Manufacturers’ Shipments, Inventories and Orders for September. The consensus is for a 1.8% increase in orders. Also important will be the growth in inventories, and the inventory-to-sales ratio.

10:00 AM: ISM non-Manufacturing Index for October. The consensus is for an increase to 54.0 from 53.2 in September.

2:15 PM: FOMC statement released. The key will be how the FOMC will implement the 2nd round of quantitative easing.



