There's One Big Patch Of Green In This Blood Bath

The market’s tanking, yet there’s one major stock that just isn’t budging so far. Walmart beat analyst estimates, with 1Q profit rising 10%. Despite the market’s dip, WMT shares have held up extremely well so far today despite other early gainers falling into the red.



WMT holding all day…

Despite the market just dropping.

(Charts via Yahoo and Finviz)

