There's Just One Day's Fuel Left At Some Outlets, But Suppliers Say Please Don't Start Panic Buying

Panic buyers could jeopardise fuel supplies in several states after transport regulators pulled nearly 60 tankers off Australian roads last week.

The trucks were found to be defective as a national assessment of transport company Cootes Transport got under way following the fuel tanker crash in Sydney last week which killed two men and injured five others.

The Australian reports nearly 300 defect notices have been served.

Deliveries of fuel supplies are now being prioritised, a Shell spokesman said, with another source saying many outlets had “up to a day’s supply” left.

BP said it was working hard to find alternative supply sources, but Cootes is widening its inspection program outside of Victoria and NSW to include South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland.

The driver of the truck involved in the fatal crash had allegedly complained to investigators about faults with the vehicle.

Cootes is having its heavy vehicle licence reviewed and may face charges over the crash.

