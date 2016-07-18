There's going to be a recount in the Queensland seat of Herbert after Labor won by eight votes

Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images

More than a fortnight after the election, the final vote in the far north Queensland seat of Herbert was finalised today, with Labor’s Cathy O’Toole winning the ballot with 44,184 ahead of sitting LNP member Ewen Jones on 44,176.

That’s just eight votes – a margin of 0.009%.

As a result, the Australian Electoral Commission will recount the votes tomorrow.

The swing to O’Toole currently stands at 6.17%, while the informal vote in this election increased by 0.87% to 6.80% (6,444 votes) of the total vote.

The Coalition has held the seat since 1996, with Jones as sitting MP since 2010.

At stake for the government is an absolute majority of 77 seats in the 150-seat lower house.

