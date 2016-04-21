There's going to be a new face on the $20 bill

Harriet Tubman is set to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill, according to a report from Politico.

According to the report, US Treasury secretary Jack Lew is expected to announce a number of changes to 3 bills in the upcoming days.

In addition to the $20 bill switch, Alexander Hamilton will remain on the front of the $10 with women’s rights leaders on the back, and the $5 bill will also feature a variety of Civil Rights leaders said the Politico report.

These changes come nearly a year after Lew started a campaign to solicit ideas for a new face of the $10 bill. The bill was set for a change anyway for security purposes and because a federal court ruled that all notes must have features to assist visually impaired people.

The original plan to replace Hamilton on the $10 was met with resistance from the start, while other campaigns suggested the switch on the $20 due to controversial actions made by Jackson.

There were rumours that the changes were coming soon after the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Lew had originally written a memo advocating for Susan B. Anthony to be on the $10 bill.

More to come…

