There's Going To Be A Dogecoin Car At Talladega

Dogecoin Foundation A mock-up of what driver Josh Wise’s car could look like at Talladega

There’s going to be Dogecoin car at the Talladega this May.

The Dogecoin community has raised $US50,000 to sponsor#98 Josh Wise’s Ford at the annual Alabama megarace.

“We got the whole car, it’s going to be doged out to the limit,” Dogecoin Foundation rep Ben Doernberg told BI in an email.

From the Dogecoin community’s release:

The fundraiser began when members of reddit’s NASCAR community identified Josh Wise as an up-and-coming underdog driver in need of a sponsor. 8 days later, he now has the most wow sponsor in the history of NASCAR. “I can’t thank the Dogecoin and reddit community enough for the support,” said Wise, who drives for Phil Parsons Racing. “To the moon!”

Wise, 31, has been Tweeting about the news for the past 48 hours:









Amazing! RT @Niklbag: @Josh_Wise the dogecoin community has almost reached its goal. 55 million #dogecoins collected at this point.

— Josh Wise (@Josh_Wise) March 24, 2014

Wow. I have been flying back to Charlotte today and just landed to new that @dogecoin and the @reddit community raised enough $US to sponsor!

— Josh Wise (@Josh_Wise) March 25, 2014