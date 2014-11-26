There's Finally A Dedicated Hashtag Key For Macs

Have you ever found yourself searching for the hashtag key on your MacBook? Apple doesn’t make it easy to find the Shift+3 shortcut for the symbol.

There’s even a dedicated website, hashtagonamac.com, to remind you of the shortcut. The problem is worse outside of the US, because on international keyboards the hash symbol isn’t simply Shift+3.

But a new Kickstarter campaign is aiming to change all that. HashKey is a USB peripheral that adds a dedicated hash key to any computer.

The campaign is looking to raise £15,000 to develop a range of the external keys.

And in case you’re worried about the authenticity of this particular hash key, don’t fret. Chris Messina, the inventor of the hashtag, has called it “#awesome.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.