There's few signs that Australia's housing market is slowing heading into summer

Australian capital city auction clearance rates held above 70% last week, continuing the pattern seen throughout the Spring selling season.

According to CoreLogic, a preliminary clearance rate of 75.6% was achieved, marginally below the 75.8% level of the previous corresponding week.

There were approximately 2,950 properties taken to auction, above the 2,897 level of the previous week but below the 3,166 level in the same corresponding week a year ago.

“With the number of auctions tracking at the highest level since March, there has been no indication that clearance rates are starting to ease as we approach summer,” said CoreLogic.

“However, when compared to last year, auction volumes continue to track lower with vendors still seemingly reluctant to place their properties on the market despite such strong selling conditions.”

Yet again, the national rate was helped by robust results from the Sydney and Melbourne markets, the largest and most expensive in the country.

Clearance rates in the two cities came in at 81.2% and 79.4% respectively, well ahead of third-ranked Canberra at 71.2%.

Here’s the performance of each capital city last week, courtesy of CoreLogic:

CoreLogic will release finalised figures for the week on Thursday.

And here’s CoreLoigc’s separate capital city daily Home Value Index, looking at property price movements over the week, the past month and in 2016:

Despite a decline in the index last week across Australia’s mainland state capitals, there’s few signs that property price growth is slowing.

Over the past month prices in these cities have risen by 1.1% with gains ranging from 2.5% in Adelaide to 0.5% in Perth.

Sydney and Melbourne registered increases of 1.2% and 1.1% respectively, helping to explain the national increase in median weighted average.

In 2016 alone, prices in Sydney and Melbourne have lifted by 14.6% and 11.5% respectively, leaving the increase in the national index at 9.7%.

