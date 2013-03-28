Awesome Photos Of The Gay Marriage Protest Circus Outside Of The Supreme Court Today

As the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the defence of Marriage Act Wednesday, the debate over gay marriage carried on in full force outside of the building.
Throngs of gay marriage supporters and opponents flooded the court steps for a second day, gathering to await the first whispers of how the court might rule in this week’s two landmark gay marriage cases.
We’ve compiled some of the best images of the day here.
Gabriela Fore, 6, of Upper Darby, Pa., accompanied by her mums, joins the fray in front of the Supreme Court.
Fred Phelps Jr., a member of the Westboro Baptist Church, holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court.
Kaylie Hanson, press secretary for Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), tweeted this photo of kids protesting.
The Huffington Post's Jennifer Bendery found these anti-circumcision protesters in the crowd — a strange departure from the issue of the day.
