Awesome Photos Of The Gay Marriage Protest Circus Outside Of The Supreme Court Today

As the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the defence of Marriage Act Wednesday, the debate over gay marriage carried on in full force outside of the building.



Throngs of gay marriage supporters and opponents flooded the court steps for a second day, gathering to await the first whispers of how the court might rule in this week’s two landmark gay marriage cases.

We’ve compiled some of the best images of the day here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.