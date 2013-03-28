Awesome Photos Of The Gay Marriage Protest Circus Outside Of The Supreme Court Today

Paul Szoldra
As the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the defence of Marriage Act Wednesday, the debate over gay marriage carried on in full force outside of the building. 

Throngs of gay marriage supporters and opponents flooded the court steps for a second day, gathering to await the first whispers of how the court might rule in this week’s two landmark gay marriage cases. 

We’ve compiled some of the best images of the day here. 

Marriage equality advocates passed out doughnuts to those waiting in line to enter SCOTUS.

Thousands came out to protest.

The scene in front of the Supreme Court.

Gay marriage supporters show off their funny signs in front of the court.

This was one of our favourites.

Gabriela Fore, 6, of Upper Darby, Pa., accompanied by her mums, joins the fray in front of the Supreme Court.

Fred Phelps Jr., a member of the Westboro Baptist Church, holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court.

Gay marriage supporters PDA in front of the Westboro Baptist protesters.

And not all protesters agreed with the religious arguments against gay marriage.

Kaylie Hanson, press secretary for Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), tweeted this photo of kids protesting.

A gay marriage opponent dressed in Soviet military garb protests in front of the Supreme Court.

Diana Iwanski of Clermont, Florida, holds up her sign to show support for gay marriage.

Rebecca Winchell of Columbia, Md. sings as gay marriage supporters look on.

Via Colby Itkowitz of the Allentown Morning Call

The Huffington Post's Jennifer Bendery found these anti-circumcision protesters in the crowd — a strange departure from the issue of the day.

Now check out what went down inside the Supreme Court...

