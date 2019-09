Getty Images

A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a shark at Wylie Beach in Esperance on Western Australia’s south coast this morning.

Police confirmed a man was attacked at about 11am today by a shark and was taken to hospital.

Fairfax Media reported both the man’s arms had been bitten.

