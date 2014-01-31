There's Been A Sex Scandal At An Exclusive Sydney Private School

A teacher has reportedly left St Aloysius College in Sydney after having sex with two Year 12 students. Photo: WikiCommons

A female teacher has left St Aloysius College in Sydney after allegedly having sex with two Year 12 boys, according to a Fairfax Media report.

The teacher has stepped down after an internal investigation, which began after one of the boy’s parents became aware of the relationship, the report said.

The students were over 16, the age of consent in NSW, however the relationships would breach school policy and child protection legislation.

St Aloysius is an exclusive and expensive all-boys school located on Sydney’s North Shore, with many prominent and successful Australians among its alumni.

There’s more here.

