There's Been A Mass Resignation Of Senior Folks In The Newt Gingrich Campaign

Just out from the AP that there’s been a mass resignation of senior aides from inside the (highly troubled) Newt Gingrich campaign.The campaign has been kneecapped, really, before it even got off the ground.



Both the Tiffany’s debt fiasco and the attack on the Paul Ryan medicare plan have blown up in Gingrich’s face.

Aides cited differences over the campaign:

Scott Rials, a longtime aide who joined the departure, said he doubted Gingrich’s ability to win the nomination.

“I think the world of him. But at the end of the day we just could not see a clear path to win, and there was a question of commitment,” Rials told The Associated Press.

