There's Been A Mass Clearout Of Executives At NBN Co

Three senior executives are leaving NBN Co, the company building Australia’s national broadband network, days after Bill Morrow started as chief executive.

NBN CO’s chief financial officer, Robin Payne, head of corporate and commercial affairs, Kevin Brown and chief technology officer Gary McLaren are leaving following an internal review. Replacements are yet to be named.

Morrow, who started last week, also announced one of his former Vodafone Hutchinson colleagues Bradley Whitcomb would join from 1 May as the government-owned company’s strategy chief. Whitcomb will lead an internal change project.

Five areas holding back NBN were identified by Morrow in an internal email. These were “lack of alignment” on company goals, “unclear or redundant accountability”, “inadequate decision making”, “poor process management” and a “suboptimal” company culture.

“While I can’t say I have concluded a list of all the critical issues, the obvious ones are quite clear,” he said, adding he would begin to brief staff about the changes in May.

It has also been decided the company’s chief technology officer role will no longer report straight to the CEO.

“The CTO function will now report to the COO, and as a result Gary McLaren will be stepping down as Chief Technology Officer,” Morrow said.

