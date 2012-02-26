There's Been A Major Swing In What People Are Scared Of In Just The Last 8 Days

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

File this under: Not surprising.Last Friday, we asked readers what their #1 fear for the U.S. economy.



These were the results:

Europe collapsing: 20%

A China hard landing: 2%

Gasoline prices: 8%

A war in Iran: 15%

Fiscal tightening in 2013: 5%

Premature monetary tightening: 2%

Surprise inflation: 5%

Political dysfunction: 12%

A terrorist attack in the US: 1%

A 1987-like market crash: 4%

A debt crisis in the US: 17%

A debt crisis in Japan: 1%

Other: 8%

A Euro collapse was the clear leader. Gasoline prices were only selected by 8% of voters.

Well now today we ran the exact same poll. And check out the results:

Europe collapsing 13%

A China hard landing 5%

Gasoline prices 14%

War with Iran 12%

Fiscal tightening in 2013 4%

Premature monetary tightening 1%

Surprise inflation 7%

Political dysfunction 13%

A terrorist attack in the US 1%

A 1987-like crash 3%

A debt crisis in the US 22%

A debt crisis in Japan 0%

Other 6%

Just like that, gas prices have shot up to the number 2 spot, with 14 per cent of the people selecting it as their #1 fear: A gain of 6 points. European collapse fears have receded dramatically. A U.S. debt crisis comes in bizarrely high, just like last time. We’re not going to read too much into this, except that there’s a certain faction of the public that’s always obsessed with this.

Bottom line though: Gas is the new Europe.

