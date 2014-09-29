There's Been A Cheeky $577,000 Pink Diamond Heist In Sydney

Argyle Pink Diamonds (not those stolen).Photo courtesy of Rio Tinto Diamonds.



A unique diamond ring worth more than half a million dollars has been stolen from an auction centre at Alexandria in Sydney.

The pink Argyle and white diamond ring valued at $577,000 was stolen from a display counter at an auction centre on Ralph Street.

It’s estimated about 100 people walked through the auction centre during the time it was stolen, between 12.30pm and 1.25pm on Saturday.

Police say each of the diamonds in the ring is laser inscribed with a serial number.

Australia produces most of the world’s pink diamonds at Rio Tinto’s Argyle Diamonds.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

