An interesting chart from a recent Smuckers investor presentation.



Since 2000, basically, there’s been a steady uptrend in people cooking and eating meals at home, sharply reversing the trend from the previous decade.

It doesn’t seem like business cycles explain in that well.

Photo: Smuckers

