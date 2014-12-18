There's Been A Betting Plunge On The Queen Giving Up The Throne In Her Christmas Message Broadcast

Queen since 1952. Picture: Getty Images

A UK bookmaker has suspended betting on Queen Elizabeth II abdicating during her traditional Christmas Day speech.

Bookmaker Coral said there was an unusual level of betting on the 10-1 prediction.

“As far as we are concerned there’s no smoke without fire when bets like this come through all in succession, so we have decided to be safe rather than sorry and pull the plug on the market,” Coral’s Nicola McGeady told The Independent.

At 88, the Queen is just one year shy of becoming Britain’s longest-serving monarch, but speculation has mounted this year about an early abdication.

A Palace spokesperson would not comment on the abdication, instead choosing to highlight the Queen’s Coronation Day pledge in 1953 to be devoted to serving the British people “my whole life whether it be long or short”.

