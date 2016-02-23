There's another way for New Zealanders to become Australian citizens, and it's easier than you think

Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty Images.

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull announced last week that between 60,000 to 100,000 New Zealand expats living and working in Australia will be eligible for citizenship under a new amnesty.

However according to trans-Tasman organisation Oz Kiwi this isn’t the only option for New Zealanders wanting to gain permanent residency in Wallabies territory.

On its Facebook page Oz Kiwi says many who will be eligible for a permanent visa under the new eligibility rules may also be eligible for a Resident Return Visa (RRV).

“The RRV is a class of permanent visa and could be a better option for many people,” it writes.

“Its application process is quicker and simpler, it has no income requirements or health tests, and it is much cheaper ($360 rather than $3,600).”

As part of the conditions of eligibility to gain the RRV you have had to have travelled to Australia before 1 September 1994.

“Prior to 1 September 1994, New Zealanders were considered ‘exempt non-citizens’ in Australia and are therefore considered to be ‘former permanent residents’ under current migration legislation. The RRV allows ‘former permanent residents’ to re-instate their permanent resident status,” Oz Kiwi says.

“It does not matter how long you were in Australia before 1 September 1994 – you could have lived here for a couple of years or just had a short stopover between flights. All that matters for the purposes of RRV eligibility is that you passed Australian immigration control as a New Zealand citizen before 1 September 1994.”

While this loophole seems like a great option for Kiwis looking for Australian citizenship, the RRV does not cover family members whereas the new pathway announced on Friday allows family members to be included on the one application for an extra fee.

In another post on its Facebook page the group listed the pro and cons for each visa option, should you be deciding which one is best for you.

Here it is.

