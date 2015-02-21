There's another HealthCare.gov disaster

Getty Images / Joe Raedle Hisham Uadadeh walks out of a Miami insurance agency after enrolling in a health insurance plan under the Affordable Care Act on February 13, 2014.

The Obamacare website had another major stumble on Friday when the White House revealed it sent hundreds of thousands of customers bad tax information.

According to the Associated Press, the Obama administration said about 800,000 HealthCare.Gov customers were sent the wrong tax information. Those customers will now have to delay filing their 2014 tax forms.

“California, which is running its own insurance market, just announced a similar problem affecting about 100,000 people in that state,” the AP reported. “The errors mean that nearly 1 million people may have to wait longer to get their tax refunds this year. Another 50,000 or so who already filed may have to resubmit their returns.”

HealthCare.gov, the online insurance exchange set up by the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare), had an infamously rocky rollout when it launched in 2013. At the time, hundreds of thousands of consumers couldn’t access the website and the White House struggled to fix its bugs.

Politico reported this week that HealthCare.gov is “still a mess.”

“The ‘back end’ of the Obamacare website still isn’t properly wired to the health insurance companies,” Rachana Pradhan and Brett Norman wrote. “Subsidy payments aren’t automated, so the insurers get payments based on estimates. And adding information like a marriage or the birth of a child is a convoluted, multi-step process.”

