There's Another Big Australian IPO Expected Before Christmas

Private Equity outfit KKR wants to list mining services company BIS Industries before Christmas, according to a report in the Fin.

There’s now around $7 billion worth of companies in the pipeline which are expected to make their debut before the end of the year.

Already, there’s been $5 billion worth of public listings this calendar year, which — if all the companies go head with their plans — will make 2013 one of the busiest on record.

Firms are hoping to get their companies public before the end of the year as there are a lot of macro risks on the horizon which could affect share market confidence.

