There's An 'Unprecedented' Amount Of Interest In Samsung Phones Right Now

Photo: ChangeWave
The good news for Samsung keeps coming.A new report from ChangeWave Research says consumer interest in Samsung phones has “soared” to “an unprecedented 8-point gain.”
As you can see in the chart in this post, 21% of the 4,061 people ChangeWave surveyed say they’re interested in buying a Samsung phone in the next 90 days, which is way up over the same period at this time last year.
ChangeWave says there’s strong interest in Samsung’s Galaxy S III, as well as the Galaxy Note. Consumers are interested in bigger smartphone screens, says ChangeWave.
Photo: ChangeWave
And before you go crazy saying this means Apple is screwed, take note that interest in iPhones is twice that of Samsung:
Photo: ChangeWave
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.