There's An 'Unprecedented' Amount Of Interest In Samsung Phones Right Now

Photo: ChangeWave

The good news for Samsung keeps coming.A new report from ChangeWave Research says consumer interest in Samsung phones has “soared” to “an unprecedented 8-point gain.”



As you can see in the chart in this post, 21% of the 4,061 people ChangeWave surveyed say they’re interested in buying a Samsung phone in the next 90 days, which is way up over the same period at this time last year.

ChangeWave says there’s strong interest in Samsung’s Galaxy S III, as well as the Galaxy Note. Consumers are interested in bigger smartphone screens, says ChangeWave.

Photo: ChangeWave

And before you go crazy saying this means Apple is screwed, take note that interest in iPhones is twice that of Samsung:

Photo: ChangeWave

