There's An Effigy Of A Banker With A Noose Tied Around His Neck Hanging From A Telephone Wire On A Miami Highway

The gruesome effigy below is the work of an Occupy Wall Street-affiliated graffiti artist named Above (from Daily Mail via Fox Nation).



This is not the first time an Occupy-affiliated protester has used violent imagery against bankers.

Don’t miss our coverage of the military’s reaction to police brutality against Occupy Oakland: MARINES TO OAKLAND POLICE: ‘You Did This To My Brother’

