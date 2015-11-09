There's an easy Yelp hack for diners with dietary restrictions

Trying to pick a restaurant with the help of Yelp can be daunting, especially if you or someone in your group has dietary restrictions.

Take vegetarians, for example. Though it’s easy to search for “vegetarian restaurant” on the site, you don’t always want to drag an entire group of omnivores to a meatless establishment.

That’s where this handy search bar comes in.

After landing on a restaurant page, scroll down to the reviews section.

To the right of the “Recommended Reviews” heading, find the search bar.

This search bar allows you to search within the reviews for a particular restaurant. The feature is pretty self-explanatory, but it’s tucked away where not many users know to look.

The reason why this works so well for anyone with a diet restriction is because it allows you to search for reviews from diners who may have similar needs. Continuing on the vegetarian example, the function will quickly provide a Yelper with reviews of vegetarian dishes.



Sometimes a restaurant will list vegetarian or gluten-free options, but the real question at hand is whether or not those items are worth paying for. Even if the results are vague, you will get a general sense for how vegetarian-friendly (or Celiac-friendly, etc.) the spot is.

Yelp just saved you from scrolling through hundreds of reviews in hopes of finding one mention of vegetarian ramen broth or gluten-free hamburger buns.

The feature also works well if you have your heart set on a particular menu item. Want to know if the burger at your local bar is any good? Or if a spicy tuna roll is worth ordering on Seamless? Now you can crowd source Yelpers’ opinions on any specific dish.

And if the phrase or menu choice doesn’t show up at all, it might be best to move onto the next option.

