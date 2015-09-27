There's an easy way to figure out your Uber passenger rating, which will reveal if drivers love or hate you

Even if you’ve only used Uber one time, you have an Uber passenger rating.

In the same way that passengers rate drivers from one to five stars (one star indicates poor service and five stars indicates you were very satisfied with the ride), every Uber customer is likewise assigned a score.

If your score dips too low you may find it hard to catch a ride — or you could be kicked off the system entirely.

How do you find out how you compare?

You used to have to email Uber’s customer service associates to ask. But there’s a new way of finding out your passenger rating that’s even easier.

First, open the Uber app. You'll tap on the little silhouette icon in the upper left-hand corner. Screenshot Then, tap on the 'help' tab. Screenshot Tap on the 'account' option. Screenshot Scroll down and tap on 'I'd like to know my rating.' Screenshot Tap 'submit' ... Screenshot Then you'll see this screen. Your rating will be sent to you via email. Screenshot I got my score 15 minutes later in my email. 4.7. Not terrible! Screenshot

