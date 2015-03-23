'Splitsville' is a new app for dealing with divorce, and it just joined startup accelerator BlueChilli

Splitsville founder Tara Averill. Image: Supplied.

Australian accelerator BlueChilli has just invested in Splitsville, an app which helps people deal with divorce.

The app is the third US-based startup to join the Sydney startup investor’s portfolio and is its first content play. Other US startups in the BlueChilli portfolio include calendar sharing startup CalendarTree and celebrity social media startup Starpower.

Splitsville, founded by former media talent agent Tara Averill, helps people facing a split of any kind, be it a divorce or the end of a long term relationship.

BlueChilli’s President of Global Growth and Strategy, Bane Hunter, said the company would help Splitsville develop a commerce platform and establish a multi-lingual site.

“This is the first lifestyle content brand we’ve seen to bring a somewhat taboo subject to the forefront and make it normal, appropriate, even glamorous and funny. It holds a multigenerational interest,” Hunter said.

Splitsville founder Tara Averill said she’d been seeking a technical partner in her startup when she had an opportunity to meet BlueChilli.

“Great CTOs (Chief Technical Officers) are hard to find,” Averill said. “To really relate to Splitsville you need that relevant life experience and the talented young developers I could afford just don’t have that.”

The inspiration for the site came from Averill’s personal life.

“One day I found myself in a marriage that I no longer wanted to be in,” she said.

“It was not acrimonious, just scary and sad to be ending a marriage which had worked for as long as it did, until it didn’t. I was facing co-parenting, living in separate homes, and I found there was nothing that supported that transition. There was no roadmap, no handbook. I wanted to empower myself and others.”

She said the site has developed to help people manage all types of relationship breakups.

“It’s about navigating relationship upheaval and preventing unnecessary splits — empowering people to find solutions, advice and support before they get to the cliff. We have the content, community and support you need to work on rescuing your relationship,” she said.

“People still refer to a marriage that ends as a ‘failed marriage’ which is an extremely negative disempowering term. Quite frankly I consider my 10 year marriage and compassionately handled divorce a huge success and a fantastic example for my children.”

