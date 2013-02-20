There's An Ad For African Health Care You Can Only Hear Through A Stethoscope [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:
In an attempt to urge doctors to practice medicine in Africa, Africa Health Placements and Boomtown, a South African agency, made an ad that will only be audible if a stethoscope is pressed against the mailer.
Microsoft is still making attack ads against Google. Now it’s accusing Google of reading consumers’ love letters.
More than 60 ad agencies from around the world have made “Harlem Shake” videos.
GE joined forces with Togal to inspire and challenge young inventors.
Curalate, a Pinterest analytics firm, is now measuring Instagram analytics as well. The company has clients including Nine West, Michael Kors, and HGTV.
Dachis Group is focusing strongly on social marketing on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
NASCAR and Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide have a mission: to attract a younger fanbase. They have also begun making some ads in Spanish to increase its reach.
Previously on Business Insider Advertising:
