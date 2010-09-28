There's An Active Gunman On The Campus At The University Of Texas

Police are on the scene of a gunman at the University of Texas at Austin campus according to the Austin-American statesmen.



He’s in the Perry Castenada Library, seen here. The library is on lockdown, and according to the report the gunman has been “contained.”

The UT-Austin campus had an infamous shooting in 1966. That rampage ended in the death of 14 people.

Update: According to some on Twitter, local media has unconfirmed reports that the shooter is dead.

Update 2: Here’s the latest from the Austin-American Statesman:

UT police say an active shooting situation is taking place on campus. Officials believe they have the suspect contained.

Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed that one person is dead from what appears to be self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police are looking for an additional suspect, and therefore UT continues to be locked down, and people are urged to stay out of the area.

Update 3: MyFoxAustin has a livestream here. The campus is still on lockdown, and the situation is being described as “still” dangerous.

Here’s a nice map of the campus from MyFoxAustin:

Update: Source talking to MyFoxAustin claiming rumours of the shooter having an AK47.

