There's Actually No Evidence Iran Is Trying To Build A Nuclear Weapon

This post originally appeared at Global Post. Iran is not likely to develop a nuclear weapon in 2012, a draft report by the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) says.

Iran does not yet have the capacity to produce enough weapons-grade uranium, according to ISIS, which advises Washington and other governments about Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

International sanctions and the threat of an attack by Israel are also said to be acting as a deterrent.

