This is weird: there’s a warrant out for Jamie Dimon’s arrest.



It’s not for anything fun – the Atlanta Police Department just seems to think Dimon is responsible for an illegal tire dump.

They say somehow, JP Morgan is responsible for cleaning up hundreds of tires that are piled up on an Atlanta property.

Someone from the bank was supposed to show up in court last week, but no one did (probably because they didn’t know about it, JPM PR is looking into it now.)

(Via Dealbreaker)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.