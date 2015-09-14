There's a spooky coincidence to Turnbull's leadership challenge just before Saturday's by-election

Games of Thrones. Source: HBO

Tonight’s leadership challenge is groundhog politics, with the potential to give Australia its fourth leader in less than two-and-a-half years.

And some of prime minister Tony Abbott’s supporters have come out against Turnbull for launching his challenge just five days out from the Canning by-election in Western Australia.

But perhaps Turnbull’s timing comes with a sense of history.

Back in 2009, when he was leader of the opposition, Turnbull was campaigning in the leadup to a by-election for the Victorian seat of Higgins after former treasurer Peter Costello retired – having never challenged his former boss, John Howard in 11 years as PM.

Four days out, there was a leadership spill against Turnbull in an ideological battle for the soul of the Liberal Party. Turnbull was backing the Rudd Government’s emissions trading scheme, and had already survived a spill motion a week earlier after telling the party to support the ETS. Tony Abbott was among those who resigned from the shadow cabinet, in the wake of the 48 to 35 votes against a spill.

Another spill came just a few days later on December 1 and Abbott stood as a candidate, with his now treasurer Joe Hockey, also putting his hand up. Hockey was expected to win, but was knocked out in the first round of the three-way contest. Abbott received 35 votes, Turnbull 26, Hockey 23.

Four days before the Higgins by-election, Abbott became opposition leader by just one vote, 42–41.

Kelly O’Dwyer, now parliamentary secretary to the treasurer, became the member for Higgins. ‘

Turnbull became leader once again, just two days shy of the 7th anniversary of his first ascension to the role while in opposition.

And what goes around has come around.

