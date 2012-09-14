How To Meet Mark Zuckerberg

Photo: cattias.photos

If you want to meet Mark Zuckerberg, all you need to do is build something.More specifically, start a promising company that connects to Facebook’s open graph, and Zuckerberg will likely reach out.



At a tech conference this week, Mark Zuckerberg said that’s how he met Instagram’s Kevin Systrom.

He likes to meet entrepreneurs and help them. He especially likes to meet entrepreneurs who are building cool things on Facebook’s platform.

Zuckerberg also referenced Runkeeper, Spotify and Airbnb as startups that were “killing it.”

He explained:

“The way that I got to know Kevin [Systrom] is they started off building on top of our platform. They had just a great open graph integration that made it so you could take pictures with Instagram and share them to Facebook and it’s really first class…One of the things that I like to do is, with all of our big developers, I just like to reach out and get to know them personally. Partially because I’m just really interested in entrepreneurship and helping other entrepreneurs, but also I just want to get to know the people who are doing great stuff on top of our platform.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.