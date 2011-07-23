Here's A Simple Web Tool For Keeping Rupert Murdoch Out Of Your Life

Rupert Murdoch’s media empire is massive.



It extends across many websites, some that you know (foxnews.com, dowjones.com) and some that you might not (nationalgeographic.com, golfchannel.com).

Given the News of the World phone-hacking scandal, some people out there might not want to support any sites owned by the News Corporation.

Solution?.

Murdoch Alert, a Firefox add-on, warns an Internet surfer when he or she stumbles upon a Murdoch-owned site. (A previous program called Murdoch Block simply wouldn’t allow browsers to go to any page owned by News Corp or its subsidiaries without permission from the user of the computer.)

Here’s the description:

MurdochAlert show a warning bar on Murdoch Family-controlled websites. This alerts users to the potential computer security risks of accessing Murdoch-controlled sites. Handy also for identifying the news sources controlled by the Murdoch Family.

Between Murdoch Alert and Google Alarm, things will be OK.

Your computer, however, might never stop making noise and flashing.

