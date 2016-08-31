Astronomers spotted a powerful signal in space that could have been sent by ultra-advanced aliens

In 2015, Russian radio Telescope “Ratan-600” detected a strong signal from space. It’s origins are from somewhere in the HD 16495 star system, 95 light years away. There are some theories about what could have generated such a powerful signal, and one of the ideas being thrown around is aliens. Could this be a signal from advanced extraterrestrials?

