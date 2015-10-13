There's a shortage of deadly funnel-web spiders in Sydney

A Funnel Web spider at the Australian Reptile Park. Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Sydney is short of deadly funnel-web spiders required to make anti-venom to save the lives of people who get bitten.

The Australian Reptile Park, the only supplier of funnel-web spiders to anti-venom producers, needs about 400 male spiders and is calling on Sydney residents for help.

Captured spiders are milked of their venom, which is then used to create the life-saving anti-venom, as this video clip shows:

Mike Drinkwater, the Australian Reptile Park operations manager, says funnel-webs can be found in the backyards of Sydney homes.

A jar and a stick is all that’s needed to catch a funnel-web. The male spiders measure about 25mm in length and live in silk-lined burrows in the ground or in old logs.

Drinkwater says to lay the jar on its side and use the stick to flick to spider in.

Funnel-web spiders have killed at least 13 people but there have been no deaths since an anti-venom was developed in 1981.

Captured spiders can be dropped off HERE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.