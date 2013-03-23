There's A Security Flaw With Apple IDs That Puts Your Account At Risk

Watch out, there’s a security flaw in that could let someone easily take over your Apple accounts, Chris Welch at The Verge reports.



If someone knows your email address and your date of birth they can reset your password. All it takes is a slight tweak of a URL on Apple’s “iForgot” page.

Welch says there is a step-by-step guide floating around the Internet, though he didn’t link to it to discourage people from actually doing it.

To protect yourself, Welch recommends changing your birth date so that a hacker can’t mess with your account.

Also, you should turn on two-step verification which will make your account safer. The problem with two-step verification? Apple waits three days to enact it.

