There's A Scientific Explanation For Why Women Find James Bond So Irresistible

Science Explains Why James Bond Is So Irresistible To Women:

Bond is supremely confident. This makes him sexy. It also makes him great at his job; being overconfident often gives better results than being objective and rational. (We’d all be better off moderately overconfident.) Neither men or women prefer modest guys. Bond has the personality of a trained man of action: SWAT team members differed from the average person by being extremely confident (“self-deceptive enhancement”), more emotionally stable and more resilient.

007 is almost always calm. (Maybe that’s due to all the sex.) Even when people are trying to kill him he’s calm. This is sexy. Bond doesn’t move unnecessarily. You never see his knee bouncing or hands fidgeting. He speaks slowly and deliberately and is rarely rushed. These are all very charismatic qualities. He has the unflinching eye contact of a predator — and this increases the chance women will fall in love with him. 007 doesn’t gush over girls and show his feelings. He keeps them guessing and uncertainty increases attraction. Bond doesn’t smile much and this too makes him sexy because happiness isn’t alluring in men. His body language is commanding and he’s not afraid to take up space, which is very masculine and appealing. 007 doesn’t ramble on and this too is smooth. Bond never slouches. Good posture increases confidence, feelings of power and makes you physically tougher. (Which works out well when you want to look classy in your tuxedo while battling machete wielding evil minions.)

There’s generally booze wherever 007 goes and alcohol does lead to sex. Liking alcohol was the biggest indicator of who has sex on the first date.

Bond has a keen eye for who to trust and who not to. This quality is frequently seen in sexually open-minded people, actually. 007 can tell when a lady is into him. And science agrees: handsome men are the best at identifying who is attracted to them.

Bond has it all and that’s exactly what the most beautiful women demand in the men they date. Women who really enjoy sex prefer “bad boys” — and there’s no doubt 007 qualifies. Feminine women prefer masculine men. And for one night stands women look for physical attractiveness and dominance — which Bond has in spades.

All the Bond actors have been tall. This isn’t a coincidence. A man who is five foot six needs to earn $175,000 a year more a year to be as attractive as a man who is six feet tall. A lot of people commented on Daniel Craig’s buff physique in Casino Royale. Once again the depiction clicks with the research: muscular men have more one night stands and you can tell how many women a guy has slept with by the size of his arms. That chiseled torso may mean he’s a better lover.

The Aston Martin doesn’t hurt. Not at all. Neither does dropping tons of cash at exotic casinos — throwing money around makes men more attractive to women who are interested in flings. And, like Bond, men who gamble with women around are better at it.

Bond is by no means a comedian but he knows the power of a well-timed one liner. Women are attracted to funny men because humour is a sign of intelligence. You can even predict how many women a man has slept with by how funny he is.

Bond has been attacked in innumerable ways and survived everything. Of course, this is because he’s fictional. It is interesting to note that research shows masculine men are hardier. In fact, being un-masculine can be lethal for males. (Maybe it’s all those orgasms keeping him alive. I doubt he’ll die of a heart attack or prostate cancer.)

Women fall for him because he’s exciting to be around and this plays a much larger part in a relationship than most think. It’s the key to a great first date. Even the femme fatales assigned to kill Bond fall for him. But studies show this isn’t surprising at all. 007’s character has frequently been accused of being sexist. This is probably true — and only serves to make him that much more attractive to the ladies.

