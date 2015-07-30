There's a rumour that Netflix has bagged the long-awaited Star Wars live-action series

Netflix may have snagged its biggest score yet.

There’s a rumour building that the long-awaited live action Star Wars TV series is in train, and when it arrives, it will arrive on Netflix.

Jordan Maison is the editor-in-chief of news/reviews film and gaming site Cinelinx. He’s been brave enough to put his name to this free-to-air shattering news on a project with a gestational period long enough to make a Kitonak mutter irritably.

Here’s some of the details Maison is sharing at Cinelinx, which reportedly has a solid strike rate with the odd exclusive, and was certainly one of the first, if not the first, on the news back in March that Disney was getting serious about a live action series.

First of all, he says he’s “sat on the news” for a bit, but couldn’t wait any longer for something “substantial”. He’s calling this a “minor update” and says Disney are:

“…currently in the process of trying to get the schedule down, as they hope to shoot the series between films in order to utilize the same sets.”

Now the release dates of the films are more set in stone (Episode VIII will be out in May, 2017), Maison says work on scheduling the live action series is at a more serious level.

In fact, he says:

“I’ve heard there’s talk of potentially three different live-action shows for Netflix, in much the same way Marvel has deals in place for Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, etc.”

Tech blog Slashgear is calling the potential partnership “the day Star Wars and Netflix destroyed cable TV” and has its hopes for episodes to appear before The Force Awakens opens in cinemas on December 18.

Maison’s not going to go that far, saying his guess would be a 2017 release.

But both sites say Disney and Netflix are fast becoming friends after the success of porting Marvel’s Daredevil – which Disney owns – over and making it such a huge success for the streaming giant.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., however, has struggled on traditional TV formats.

And just yesterday Netflix announced it will be rolling out a new Marvel superhero series every six months. Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage will appear on Netflix before the end of the year, then join together for a Defenders show.

It’s all coming together – and it doesn’t look good for the established players.

