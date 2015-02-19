There's a rumour going around that Han Solo dies in the new Star Wars movie

He is 71. Picture: Lucasfilm

Let’s get this clear – there is absolutely no official basis for that headline.

It’s a rumour first posted on Star Wars fan site Making Star Wars, which admittedly, has got a few things right in the past.

The other point that needs to be noted is the details surrounding the rumour simply say Han Solo isn’t seen after his apparent death. Not that he actually dies.

Here’s a few details of what a friend of MSW editor-in-chief Jason Ward told him. The friend was at Pinewood and says this is what was shot:

A sequence takes place on the ramparts of The Evil Castle.

Han Solo is hiding and decides to reveal himself to Kylo Renn, the guy with the ridiculous lightsaber which may or may not have been designed by Apple guru Jony Ive.

Finn, Rey, Chewbacca and BB-8 stop and watch as Han Solo confronts Kylo Ren. Kylo Renn “silences the conversation forever”.

Chewbacca roars and lets of a series of laser blasts, and they all flee to the Millennium Falcon.

(You should head over to MSW if you want the rest of the details.)

The bit that has everyone talking is that Solo “is never in a scene after this”.

That may mean Solo’s dead; it may not. It’s just a rumour from the set and to find out if it’s true, you’ll still have to go and see the film.

So, sorry, no “spoiler alert” needed. That comes when somebody’s actually watched the whole movie, or as it may be, the whole trilogy.

