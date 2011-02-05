UPDATE: Egyptian Protesters Are Disappointed After rumour Of Mubarak's Resignation

15:07 ET: Is this the “major announcement”?



The government just said it was easing the curfew from 5 PM to 7 PM.

No word on Mubarak’s resignation. It’s not clear if the curfew change signifies a concession to the protesters or a sign that the protests are dying down.

PREVIOUSLY:

13:02 ET: No announcement yet. Curfew has past and huge crowds remain in Tahrir Square.

A rumour was going around earlier that Mubarak had agreed to resign. This caused the crowd in Tahrir Square to explode in celebrations, according to Al-Jazeera. The crowd was told over loudspeakers that this rumour was false. They responded by chanting: “Next time it will be real.”

10:30 ET: A major announcement is imminent from state TV, according to a CNBC newsflash.

10:15 ET: A rumour spread through Egypt this morning that the president had agreed to step down with certain guarantees. This produced celebrations and a tremendous feeling of relief in the crowd at Tahrir Square, says a commentator on Al-Jazeera.

However it was just a rumour and has not been corroborated.

There are signs of a turning point, however, like the decision to air protest footage on Egyptian TV. And as the protestors stay peaceful, Mubarak can no longer play the chaos card.

