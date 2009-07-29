There's A Reason Your Spouse Blows All Your Cash

Do you get angry about working all day and saving your money, only to see your husband blow it all on frivolous goods?



Well, don’t blame them, blame biology and those ever-beguiling “laws of attraction.”

It turns out that even when it comes to habits of spending and saving, opposites attract.

Reuters: “Surveys of married adults suggest that opposites attract when it comes to emotional reactions toward spending,” Wharton’s Scott Rick and Deborah Small and Northwestern’s Eli Finkel said in the paper.

They found that people who generally spend less than they would ideally like to spend, and those who spend more than they would like to tend to marry each other.

George Lowenstein, a professor of economics and psychology at Carnegie Mellon University, in a separate study called “Tightwads and Spendthrifts” published last year, found that the degree people feel of a “pain of paying” determines if they are a “tightwad” or a “spendthrift.”

SSRN (the site for downloading academic docs) isn’t working for us right now, so we can’t see the paper, but an informal office poll (two of us) confirmed that this is true.

And really, doesn’t this explain the unique, close tie between China and the US, also known as Chimerica?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.