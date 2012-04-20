There's A Reason Why There Aren't More Superyachts In The World, And It's Not A Lack Of Buyers

Photo: Flickr

There’s one big reason why the seas aren’t filled with more monstrous superyachts, and it doesn’t have anything to do with rich people getting seasick.According to industry publication The Superyacht Report’s annual report, there’s a serious lack of marina berths in the western Mediterranean, the most desirable spot for yacht owners. And that means there’s simply no room for new mega-ships.



Captains, brokers and yacht managers have all cited this as a reason for a lack of growth in the industry, according to the report, which explains:

The fundamental problem is that owners, charterers, captains and crew prefer to be in the western Mediterranean where the weather, scenery, iconic ports, culture, sophisticated shops, hotels, restaurants and transport links are all accessible, as are the industry infrastructure of yacht services and repair yards.

Over the last decade, the superyacht fleet has almost doubled in size, far exceeding the number of new berths. The lack of investment in new marinas goes back well before the recession, with major problems with government bureaucracy and environmental issues affecting coastal planning. There is simply very little likelihood of new marinas in the Côte d’azur…

The problem is particularly bad for boats that are 80 meters and longer (remember the time Roman Abramovitch was told his yacht was too big to park on the French Riviera?)

As the report itself points out, “in general owners and their guests have to get used to the idea of a ‘limousine’ style tender or helicopter transferring them to and from the shore, which is not so much fun on a dark, stormy night.”

There are currently 423 yachts being built in shipyards around the world, a decrease from 452 in 2011 and the 15-year high of 587 in 2009.

