There's A Reason The New Pope Left A Roman Numeral Off His Name

Photo: REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Spokesman the Rev. Federico Lombardi sought to clear up any possible confusion, noting that Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran, who announced the name to the world, said simply Francis. It is listed that way in the first Vatican bulletin on the new pope.
“It will become Francis I after we have a Francis II,” Lombardi quipped.
Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Now Watch: How New Pope Francis Got Elected
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.