There's A Reason The New Pope Left A Roman Numeral Off His Name

Then-Cardinal Bergoglio on April 4, 2005

Photo: REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Spokesman the Rev. Federico Lombardi sought to clear up any possible confusion, noting that Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran, who announced the name to the world, said simply Francis. It is listed that way in the first Vatican bulletin on the new pope.



“It will become Francis I after we have a Francis II,” Lombardi quipped.





