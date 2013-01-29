There's A Really Goofy Photo Of Steve Jobs The World Hasn't Seen For 23 Years

If you thought you had seen every amazing picture of Steve Jobs, you were wrong.



There’s one that’s been hidden from the world for 23 years, and Cult of Mac’s John Brownlee just found it. Brownlee spotted an image of Jobs in Groucho glasses at a popular Silicon Valley pancake house, Buck’s of Woodside. The restaurant is owned by Jamis MacNiven, who knew Jobs when he was 24.

Brownlee calls the picture “the Infinite Loop equivalent of that photograph of Einstein sticking his tongue out.”

The black-and-white snapshot of Jobs was taken by Tom Zimberoff, a popular magazine photographer in the 80’s and 90’s. After photoshoots, he’d often ask celebrities to take a photo in the Groucho glasses for a keepsake. Zimberoff tells Brownlee it was very difficult to get Jobs to wear the funny nose and bushy brows.

Eventually, Jobs agreed. Zimberoff caught Jobs in an uncharacteristically goofy state while he sat on the floor in front of a Rosetta Stone replica Zimberoff found in Jobs’ office.

When Jobs passed away, Zimberoff found the old photos and sent them to a few friends. MacNiven found a copy and hung it in his restaurant. Now Zimberoff is selling poster-size copies in a Kickstarter campaign for $25.

Here’s the photo, below on the right, from Zimberoff’s Kickstarter page.

For the full story behind the photo and a high-resolution version of it, head over to Cult of Mac.

Photo: Kickstarter via Tom Zimberoff

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.