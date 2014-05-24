There's A Pro-Bitcoin Lobbyist In Washington Now

Brett Stapper, the co-founder of Bitcoin investment fund Falcon Global Capital, filed paperwork this week to lobby members of Congress and federal agencies on issues related to the cryptocurrency. Stapper told Business Insider he’s interested in educating officials about Bitcoin,

“Our objectives at this point are very simple. In our discussions and debates we have realised that those who oppose Bitcoin don’t really oppose it, they simply don’t understand it. Our main concern is that our elected officials will pass regulations without being fully educated on the topic which could have a negative impact on the Bitcoin ecosystem,” Stapper said.

Stapper also wants to encourage more officials to accept donations in the cryptocurrency.

“Our goal is to educate these elected officials and to offer them guidance on how to accept Bitcoin contributions,” explained Stapper. “If we can be successful with these efforts, we feel the Bitcoin ecosystem could be greatly impacted. We are making ourselves available to speak with any politician that wishes to understand Bitcoin and the acceptance of Bitcoin contributions.”

Earlier this year, Stapper made headlines when he offered to purchase the Bitcoins seized by the FBI when it shut down the illicit online marketplace Silk Road.

Stapper isn’t the first Bitcoin-focused lobbyist on Capitol Hill. Last month, the lobbying firm Peck Madigan Jones filed paperwork indicating five of its staffers would be working on Bitcoin on behalf of Mastercard. However, its unclear whether Mastercard’s lobbyists have a specific stance on Bitcoin. Peck Madigan Jones told The Hill its efforts were dedicated to “gathering information in connection with recent congressional hearings to better understand the policy issues around virtual and anonymous currencies.” Stapper seems to be the first unambiguously pro-Bitcoin lobbyist in D.C. He told Business Insider he’s interested into converting officials into “supporters” of the cryptocurrency.

“We hope that others will eventually join us in this effort. It is an exciting year for Bitcoin and a very important one, we feel having supporters in Government is one of the most crucial and important issues within Bitcoin,” Stapper said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.